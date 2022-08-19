A fourth series of The Architecture The Railways Built has been commissioned by UKTV, once again with Tim Dunn as the ever enthusiastic host of the series that travels the UK and Europe showing off the best railway architecture.

Stations range from the enduringly Victorian Lincoln to modernist Coventry to cutting-edge 21st century London Bridge, along with other railway structures such as medieval-inspired Knaresborough Viaduct, the underpass and coal drops in Halifax and Scarborough’s seaside Cliff Lifts.

Tim is often afforded privileged access to many, usually off-limits, places, with locations planned for this series including the Forth Bridge and the construction site at Dawlish Sea Wall.

UKTV’s Helen Nightingale said, “I’m really pleased to be working with Brown Bob on this delightful series. The amazing access, along with the impeccable research, stunning location shots and Tim’s enthusiasm for the subject matter make the series an absolute joy.”

The Architecture The Railways Built is filming now and will air on Yesterday in early 2023. All previous episodes are available for catch-up on demand on UKTV Play.