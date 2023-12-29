Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King and I epitomises the golden age of musicals, and the current touring show returns to London in January, with tickets from £22 in a sale.

For the first couple of weeks, the Dominion Theatre will be offering half-price tickets on selected seats.

The £43 seats are currently just £22.

There are also offers on the £60.50 seats (now £40), £78.65 seats (now £50) and the £90.75 seats are now £60.

The sale price is for performances between 20th Jan and 9th Feb if booked by 8th January from here.

Rogers and Hammerstein initially crafted “The King and I” for Broadway in 1951. Following a triumphant debut at the St James Theatre, the London production graced the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in October 1953, captivating audiences for nearly 1,000 performances.

Set against the backdrop of East meeting West, the narrative unfolds as the King of Siam enlists the widowed British schoolteacher Anna in his ambitious quest to modernize his nation. While forming bonds with the students, Anna grapples with cultural disparities and a complex relationship with the determined king. Through her tenacity and a genuine desire for human connection, Anna becomes a catalyst for fostering openness and social understanding between herself and the king, striving to instigate transformative change. A timeless tale, “The King and I” imparts the enduring lesson that love has the power to transcend even the most formidable differences.

The musical features over 50 world-class performers and a full-scale orchestra.