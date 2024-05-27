Garden shed owners who love street art are in for a treat, as a load of street-art painted doors salvaged from Camden Lock Village have gone on sale.

(c) RWB Auctions

The village was next to the canal and used a load of “christmas market” style sheds to trade from. Then, in 2014, a group of urban artists painted the otherwise plain wooden doors as part of a project organised by The Real Art Of Street Art. The community advocacy group provides walls and other surfaces for artists to paint legally.

Artists who worked on the doors included Captain Kris, The Real Dill, Fan HC, Secle Style, Zena, Seeds One, Winston the Whale, and Panik. Participants were able to choose their own design, promoting the creativity often seen only in freely created graffiti art.

Although hugely popular with visitors, most doors were scrapped when the market closed in 2015. However, some were saved, and now, 15 salvaged doors are being sold by their owner through RWB Auctions.

Speaking about the upcoming sale, Edd Thomas, a specialist at RWB Auctions, said: ‘It’s not often that artwork like this come up for sale and it’s just by chance that they survived the bulldozers. This group of doors represents a time capsule, documenting an iconic London market and its well-known street art. Anyone who visited the market around 2014 or 2015 would remember these vibrant graffiti pieces.’

The auction details are here.

The former village site next to the canal where the shed doors came from is now Hawley Wharf.

