North Acton tube station in west London could get step-free access, if funding can be found to implement a station upgrade plan.

North Acton station is on the Central line and has three platforms linked to the ticket office by a footbridge and stairs. There’s no step-free access to the platforms or trains, and there are problems with congestion in the station. The station is also itself below street level, with a long slope from its original entrance on a nearby road, and a narrow passage that ran around the back of a petrol garage.

Between 2015-19, the Esso petrol garage was demolished, and the site was converted into a public square, with steps and a ramp down to the station. That improved access to the station and its visibility from the street but didn’t do much for the station itself or access to the trains.

Studies into how to improve the station were carried out in 2018 and 2021 and updated last June. In the latest report, several options were looked at – and two groups of proposals have been put forward for consideration:

One – A minimal upgrade for the station building and minor modifications to the new North Acton Square, with refurbishing the old ramp that links Victoria North Road to the east.

Two – Improvements to the new square by covering it in a new street-level pavement, and building a new station entrance level with Victoria Road and re-grading of the East-West ramp, reducing the gradient to a compliant level for People of Reduced Mobility (PRM) accessibility.

The report says Option Two should be taken forward, subject to funding.

If carried out in full, then the sloping North Acton Square would be built over to create a level route to a new ticket office at street level. The station would then have stairs and lifts to the platforms via an intermediate footbridge level.

There would also be a doubling of capacity on the stairs to the central platforms as that would have two sets of stairs between the footbridge and the platform, rather than just one as is the current situation. The new entrance would also be significantly larger, with space for more ticket barriers to reduce crowding at the entrance.

A lower-level space is also proposed to fill the space underneath the newly covered square, which they suggest could be suitable for a range of uses, including a cycle hub.

The report, by Mott MacDonald, warns of some complexities in the station itself, as Platform 1 would need to be widened, and there is a complicated cabling layout around the station, which would be best not to touch if possible.

The report suggests that a phased approach could deliver the station building in the first phase and wider public realm improvements in the second phase, including raising North Acton Square. Fortunately, the former level access footpath still exists, which could be brought back into use while North Acton Square is redeveloped.

The report has involved most of the local stakeholders, and while the details of the public realm are outside its remit, it has gone into a lot of detail about the station side of the upgrade.

All that remains is to find the money for the upgrade.

And yes, they did look at moving the station to the east of the Victoria Road bridge so that an interchange could be provided with a potential London Overground station, but that was ruled out because the huge costs didn’t deliver value for money considering the modest uplift in passenger numbers that could be expected.

The study was carried out by Mott MacDonald, commissioned by Transport for London (TfL) and the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC). The consultant team included Landolt + Brown, 5th Studio and Morgan Sindall. London Borough of Ealing (LBE) also supported the study.