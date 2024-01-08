At the end of January, there’s a series of events around Bankside, including an elephant parade and a special screening of a wintery Doctor Who story. They’re part of the second Frost Fair, a modern reinterpretation of the classic fairs that used to take place when the Thames would freeze over.

These days, the frost fair takes place on land, across the Bankside area. Some events need paying for, but the below are free to attend, and the fair runs for three days between 26th and 28th January 2024.

Elephant Parade

During the last Frost Fair in 1814, an elephant walked across the Thames at Blackfriar’s Bridge. Now, an animatronic elephant will be parading the streets of Bankside on the 27th and 28th January 2024.

Details here

Dr Who Screening

A showing of the Doctor Who episode “Thin Ice” at the Everyman Cinema on Saturday 27th January.

Booking details here

Guided Tours

Join Mr Londoner, aka former museum director Antony Robbins, to discover the chaotic events that unfolded when the River froze and Londoners suddenly faced unexpectedly Artic conditions.

Booking details here

Artisan Market

A market with handmade, fair trade and sustainable curations from over 30 British designers

The Artisan Market will run everyday of the Frost Fair, 11am-6pm.

Details here

The full list of Frost Fair 2024 events is here.