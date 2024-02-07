Right in the centre of Crystal Palace park is one of London’s only two dedicated race tracks for radio-controlled cars, but it might not be there for much longer.

Sitting next to the GLA-owned National Sports Centre (NSC), there’s been an outdoor remote control racing track on the site since the 1970s, plans put forward by Bromley Council could see the track removed, to be replaced with a football pitch instead.

Bromley Council and the GLA are drawing up the plans to refurbish the NSC as part of a broader scheme to improve Crystal Palace park. Arguably, more people would use the football pitch, but equally arguable is that there’s not exactly a lack of football pitches in London, whereas this appears to be South London’s only dedicated RC track.

(There is another one in Uxbridge)

Demolishing the racing track would remove something that’s hard to replace in order to provide something that is already in plentiful supply all over the city.

There is a petition to protest against the plans here.