Two London Underground stations at Colindale and Leyton will be upgraded now that the final funding approvals have been confirmed. Once the works are completed, both stations will become step-free for the first time, and will be substantially enlarged to cope with passenger numbers.

Today’s announcement follows the Department of Transport (DfT) saying in January 2023 that it would provisionally provide the funding, subject to TfL submitting a Full Business Case for both schemes.

The DfT has now approved the £43.1 million upgrade for both stations.

The decision by the DfT to approve the business case means that the Levelling Up funding will be allocated to the redevelopment of Colindale station on the Edgware branch of the Northern line immediately, and to Leyton station on the Central line on completion of detailed design work in early 2024.

Financial contributions will also be made by the Greater London Authority (GLA), Barnet Council (for Colindale), Waltham Forest Council (for Leyton) and local developers.

Work can start on upgrading Colindale station from early 2024, followed by Leyton in summer 2024.

Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor for Transport, said: “London’s diversity is one of its biggest strengths. The Mayor wants everyone, whether resident, visitor or worker, to be able to participate in and enjoy all that our great city has to offer and making London’s transport network as accessible as possible is a key part of this.

“The Mayor and I are delighted that the Government has confirmed funding to upgrade Colindale and Leyton stations. These vital updates will include making both stations step-free along with increasing their capacity, helping us to continue building a better, fairer London for all.”

Colindale station

Colindale is one of London’s most deprived areas and the redevelopment of the tube station will be central to enabling the building of 11,400 new homes for local people. Since 2011, Colindale’s population has grown by 70 per cent, making the area around the station the second-fastest growing ward in London after the Stratford Olympic Park in Newham.

The funding deal means that TfL can now go ahead with letting the construction contract before the end of this year for the rebuilding of Colindale tube station, which in its current state, was projected to reach passenger capacity by 2026. Under the plans, the 1960s-built entrance will be replaced with a new station building which includes a larger ticket hall and a lift which will deliver step-free access at the station for the first time.

The work to rebuild Colindale station will require partial closures of the Northern line between Edgware and Golders Green next year, and the temporary closure of Colindale station. TfL will announce the dates and lengths of these closures once they are confirmed.

Barnet Council is providing £13.5 million of Section 106 funding and direct funding.

Leyton station

Two thousand new homes are being built near Leyton tube station with a further 5,300 new homes proposed.

Leyton station will also get a new ticket hall built adjacent to the existing one, two new staircases and two lifts making the station fully accessible for the first time and ensuring it has capacity to support future passenger demand. The construction contract is expected to be awarded in summer 2024.

Waltham Forest Council had agreed to cover £9 million of the roughly £20 million cost.