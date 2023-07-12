Nearly 100 flats right next to the HS2’s Euston station building site that were vacated due to the construction noise are to be handed over to artists while the Euston station works are on hold.

Construction of HS2’s Euston station has been paused for two years by government instruction while it undertakes a review of the station design and costs. That has however left a lot of empty land and buildings that the council and HS2 are looking to find temporary uses for.

The first is that 90 flats in the Regent’s Park Estate. Earlier this year, Camden Council agreed a deal with HS2 for residents in Cartmel, Coniston and Langdale buildings to be moved to homes away from the construction disruption caused by the HS2 project.

Now that the disruption is on hold, the flats next to Euston station will be turned into 150 affordable creative workspaces for artists, designers, and makers, with a specific focus on offering affordable workspace to existing local residents.

They expect that the site will be one of the largest affordable space offers in London.

In an initial pilot scheme started in 2022, Bow Arts adopted 17 flats to provide 39 workspaces for creative practitioners, repurposing flats deemed “virtually uninhabitable” due to the building site works into some of the most affordable artist spaces in London.

Camden Council’s partnership with Bow Arts will link the area with Bow Arts’ creative hubs and studios across London, connecting Camden creatives with new opportunities, as well as offering access to Bow Arts’ artist-steered Bow Skills sessions and the Learning programme they provide.

Marcel Baettig, CEO and Founder of Bow Arts, said: “The cost of property is driving young artists, designers and makers further and further out of London, in search of spaces to live and work in. The loss of talent and skills from these essential creative workers is massive; both for the economy of the city, but fundamentally for the lives of local communities living within London.

“It is vital to keep artists in our cities – this new and unique partnership between Camden Council and Bow Arts is committed to creating over 150+ new truly affordable creative workspaces that will help early-career artists stay in London, and embed them within the local community.”