People living in three blocks of flats overlooking the huge HS2 building site at Euston are to be offered new homes away from the construction disruption.

Camden Council says that it has secured a deal in principle with HS2 to relocate residents from three blocks of flats facing onto Hampstead Road, or to offer them compensation for the disturbance caused by the construction works.

Although HS2 provided funding for replacement housing for council tenants losing their homes to the construction site, the compensation zone didn’t cover the area around the building site. Although mitigation measures are often offered, there have been complaints that residents in the three blocks closest to the site have not been suitably protected from the noise and dirt.

Camden Council says that while it negotiated with HS2, it funded a Voluntary Re-housing Scheme and a Local Lettings Plan – giving council tenants in these blocks the opportunity to move.

All parties have now agreed to a deal in principle, which compensates council tenants in the three blocks, Cartmel, Coniston and Langdale, for the disruption they have endured. It also offers a lifeline move for leaseholders, who have struggled to sell their flats.

The details are to be confirmed but will see affected council flat tenants offered new homes and up to £9,250 in compensation, while leaseholders will be able to sell their homes and receive compensation. Full details of the package of support, which is subject to consultation, will be set out in letters sent to eligible residents in the next few days.

No decision has been taken about what will happen to the three blocks of flats once they’ve been vacated by the residents. They could be refurbished once HS2 works are completed, or demolished and replaced with more modern housing.