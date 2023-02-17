For a couple of days next week, there will be a pop-up venue promoting the third series of the Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian.

Opening for two days only beneath the Piccadilly Lights, The Forge will give fans the chance to experience the sights, sounds and smells of a working forge inspired by the armoury, where Mandalorians fashion their armour and weapons.

The pop-up will also house Mandalorian-inspired photo ops including the chance to wield a Darksaber – a legendary weapon forged by Mandalorians — and have memories captured by a droid photographer.

There will also be a fully stocked bounty hunter cantina.

The Forge includes a real blacksmith area, and if chosen, fans will be able to witness their own Beskar-inspired ‘ingot’ being stamped by blacksmiths, receiving a token of their experience.

The Forge will be open from 2pm to 6pm on Wednesday 22nd February and from 10am to 6pm on Thursday 23rd February.

Entry is free, but you are recommended to book tickets in advance from here.

There are also tickets available to walk-ins but be advised admission is not guaranteed and will be subject to demand, so you’re best to book in advance to ensure getting in.

They expect a visit to last around 30 minutes.

The third series of The Mandalorian will be on Disney+ from 1st March 2023.

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.