Following the wild critical and audience acclaim and demand, Dirty Dancing is returning to London in 2023 for an additional 14 weeks.

Dirty Dancing tells the iconic story of Baby and Johnny, two intensely passionate young souls from different worlds, who come together for what will be the most challenging and wonderful summer of their lives.

There’s an offer on ticket prices at the moment for Monday – Thursday performances if booked by 28th February from here.

Prices start from £22.50, compared to starting from £33 for weekend shows — and there are discounts on selected seats.

The musical features 35 hits songs, including ‘Hungry Eyes’, ‘Do You Love Me?’, ‘Love Man’, ‘Hey Baby’, ‘In the Still of the Night’, and the crowd favourite ‘I’ve Had The Time of My Life’.

Dirty Dancing has a book by Eleanor Bergstein and was directed by Federico Bellone. The production features choreography by Austin Wilks, lighting design by Valerio Tiberi, sound design by Armando Vertullo, costumer design by Jennifer Irwin with Richard John as supervising musical director. Dirty Dancing is produced by Karl Sydow, Lionsgate and Triple A Entertainment Group.

The show is not advised for children under the age of 14 – there are scenes of partial nudity and the storyline addresses the topic of abortion.