The refurbished interior of Battersea Power Station will open its doors to the public on Friday 14th October 2022, with the huge turbine halls having been converted into an indoor shopping centre.

At its peak, Battersea Power Station supplied a fifth of London’s electricity. The building was decommissioned in 1983 and during the years that followed, several failed attempts were made to redevelop the site. The Power Station has been under the custodianship of the current shareholders since 2012, and during this time, the building has been restored to its former glory.

The Power Station’s two restored Turbine Halls, although identical when viewed from the building’s exterior, are unique in their interior design, and will be housing the power station’s retail and food venues.

Turbine Hall A reflects the lavish Art Deco glamour of the 1930s when the Power Station was built, whereas Turbine Hall B which was completed in the 1950s, has more of a brutalist, industrial look and feel. The Power Station’s two Control Rooms have also been restored, with Control Room A set to become an events space and Control Room B an all-day bar.

Electric Boulevard, a new pedestrianised high street, which runs from the south of the Power Station, between Frank Gehry’s Prospect Place and Foster + Partners’ Battersea Roof Gardens to the new Battersea Power Station tube station, will also open on the same day.

Over 2,500 new jobs will be created once the doors to the Power Station open, with a total of 17,000 jobs once the whole 42-acre project has been completed. The Battersea Power Station project covers 42 acres and includes 3.5m sq ft of mixed commercial space, together with 4,239 new homes.