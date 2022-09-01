The rarely open and little-known Roman Baths that can be found behind the back of the disused Aldwych tube station will be open to the public later this month for one day only.

The bathhouse is right in the centre of bustling London, just off Strand, and yet also hidden away down a back alley that hardly anyone knows exists. As such, the bathhouse is one of my personal favourites to show people, mainly as so few people have heard of it.

It’s also almost certainly not Roman, but heck, that’s what people in the past thought it was, so why change the name now?

The Strand Lane Baths will be open to visitors from 11am to 3pm on Friday 16th September. No booking is needed – tours will be ad hoc throughout the day.

The National Trust Archaeologist for London and the South East will be on site during the day to try and answer any questions you may have about this rather quirky site and its fascinating history. The space is small so small groups will be shown inside frequently and there will be plenty of time to ask the archaeologist about the site and what else might be lurking under this area of London.

It’s quite a small space, but you’ll be delighted to have discovered this little-known gem of London’s history.

Unfortunately, the site is not accessible for wheelchairs or buggies.

If you can’t visit on this open day, it is possible to arrange a tour if you contact Westminster Council in advance.

Finding the Roman Baths

The baths are on a small alley called Strand Lane, which has two entrances, one close to Temple tube station and the other close to the disused Aldwych tube station.

They may both be open for the tours, or one might be closed.

The entrance closest to the river is a short walk from Temple tube station. If coming from Temple station, turn left and go up the stairs, turn left again, go past the green taxi shelter, and you’ll see the southern entrance to Strand Lane on the north side of the road just past the phone box.

The other entrance can be found near the top of Surrey Street near Strand, and when you see the grand terracotta decorated buildings, look for an archway and a small sign to the Roman Baths.