The first photos of the restored Control Room A at Battersea Power Station have been released, showing the long banks of dials and electromechanical switches that used to be a hive of activity when the power station was still active.

Battersea Power Station has two control rooms, and Control Room A was part of the original Turbine Hall built at Battersea Power Station in 1929-31, before the second half of the building, including a much plainer Control Room B, was completed in the 1950s.

Accessed through the Directors’ Entrance to the south of the building with its bronze doors adorned with sculptural panels depicting a personification of energy, Control Room A is set to become an events space for hire when the rest of the power station opens this Autumn.

It will also be open to the general public on occasions.

When it was built, Art Deco style was of the moment with Control Room A boasting teak parquet flooring laid in a herringbone pattern and walls tiled in grey Italian marble offset by black Belgian marble detailing throughout the room, matched by a gold-painted coffered glass ceiling.

The semi-circular control desk is another original feature that has been preserved and revived, and apart from the restored control room itself, visitors will also get a panoramic view of Turbine Hall A.

Opening to the public from this Autumn will be both Turbine Halls, several floors of the Boiler House and the northwest chimney, which will be home to the chimney lift experience – a glass elevator taking visitors 109 metres in the air with views of London’s skyline.

Emily Gee, London and the South East Regional Director, Historic England, said: “Battersea Power Station has fully recognised the vital contribution that Control Room A makes to significance of the Grade II* listed building, and this is reflected in the meticulous programme of conservation and repair which has been undertaken in close consultation with Historic England and Wandsworth Council.”