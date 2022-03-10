Depending on how you look at it, this is either a chance to hear the Lord Mayor of London talking about an important issue or a chance to visit the sumptuous surrounds of Mansion House.

The event is Gresham College’s annual Lord Mayor’s lecture is a — by the City of London’s standards — fairly new annual tradition that was started in 2010, and, pandemic permitting, takes place in either Mansion House or the Guildhall each year.

This year’s Lord Mayor’s lecture will be on the topic of rebuilding the economy after the pandemic while considering how society has changed over the past couple of dreadful years.

The lecture takes place on Monday 4th April at 6pm, and you need to reserve tickets from here.

The synopsis of the lecture is: “As we build on the economic recovery from COVID-19, we need to put our people and our purpose at the heart of financial and professional services to rebuild a more sustainable and inclusive economy – investing in better. Capitalising on client, customer and consumer demand for purpose-driven businesses, the Lord Mayor’s Gresham Lecture 2022 will look at how we drive positive impact across the economy, driving sustainable finance and encourage more capital to contribute towards the UN’s SDGs through a vibrant impact investing market.”

The lecture will be given by The Rt. Hon The Lord Mayor Vincent Keaveny, along with Sir Ronald Cohen and Dame Elizabeth Corley.

It is also possible to go on weekly guided tours of Mansion House – details here.