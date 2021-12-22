Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

The grand mansion in the City of London that’s home to the Lord Mayor of London holds regular public tours of the main state rooms, and the resume in the New Year.

Entry is through what is today the main entrance, but was originally the stables, until they quickly realised that smelly horses living under a house was a bad idea. Upstairs though is where the main tour starts, and it’s really a “look and wow” type of tour as the interior of Mansion House would put many a palace to shame

The tours are guided by a City of London Guide and they include the 18th-century public rooms and a brief view of the Harold Samuel art collection. And yes, they include the massive dining room, which is the one shown on the telly for the big formal dinners in Mansion House.

Tours take place roughly every Tuesday, and you need to arrive by 1:50pm to get through security for a 2pm tour that’ll last around an hour.

The tours cost £9.50 per person, and they’re very small groups, never more than 5 people so you won’t be stuck at the back of a crowd trying to hear what’s being said by the guide.

Note, photography is not allowed on the tours.

