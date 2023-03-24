A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Poems on the Underground’s Judith Chernaik to keep “lighting up” tube with new poems SW Londoner

London’s Jubilee Line and the “designer underground” season Domus

Part of the Northern and Central lines on the London Underground now have mobile phone coverage for Virgin Media O2 customers. ianVisits

Elizabeth line

The Mysterious Case of the Gidea Park Shorts London Reconnections

On average over 20 million journeys a month are being made on the Elizabeth line, making it the busiest railway in Great Britain ianVisits

Link to Elizabeth Line would cost £5 million to bring back, Southeastern boss says 853

A former Crossrail employee has claimed he was fired and blacklisted for raising health and safety concerns. Personnel Today

Take a closer look at the design magic in London’s majestic ‘Liz Line’ Financial Review

Mainline / Overground

Fury as – after years of demolition and disruption in Camden – HS2 is delayed to the 2040s Camden New Journal

Five Watford fare dodgers pay a total of £2,934 in 2023 Watford Observer

Telent completes communications systems upgrades at HS1 railway stations Computer Weekly

HS2 has confirmed that piling work at Euston station is being delayed after it was announced that construction on sections of the High Speed 2 (HS2) project will be pushed back by two years. GE Plus

Hither Green station in southeast London will gain step-free access after Lewisham Council approved plans from Network Rail for a new entrance, footbridge and lifts. ianVisits

UK rail commuters could be hit by proposals to make “delay repay” less generous, according to reports. Independent

London Bridge: New station layout in a bid to beat overcrowding danger BBC News

A bubbling “puddle” that has appeared along HS2’s tunnel route in west London has been blamed on air travelling up through waterlogged ground – a month after a pool of foam was reported at the site. Ground Engineering (£)

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch has said he ‘can’t rule out’ further strike action this year if economic conditions don’t improve, following rail workers accepting the latest offer from Network Rail. Left Foot Forward

A new train operator hopes to win approval within months for new Stirling-London services using a brand new fleet with more spacious interiors. The Scotsman

Council leader demands reversal of decision to cut rush-hour rail services at Edmonton Green Enfield Dispatch

Miscellaneous

A doctor at Great Ormond Street Hospital has been suspended for six months after he used his wife’s free travel card on the London Underground. BBC News

New funding from City Hall will help support homeless people forced to sleep on London’s public transport through the night, it has been revealed. Standard

An MP has branded the case of a cross-Channel train driver whose workplace benefits ceased when he turned 66 as age discrimination. BBC News

The clearance of the burial site for Euston’s new HS2 railway station is the topic of a new exhibition that’s opened in Piccadilly. ianVisits

Transport for London’s latest campaign helps crack down on public transport abuse Campaign (£)

TfL are running fewer replacement bus routes than they used to Diamond Geezer

And finally: Small dog on train track stops travel between Eltham and Kidbrooke Kent Online

The image above is from March 2020: How the London Underground tried to extend the Bakerloo line to Dartford