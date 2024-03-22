For one evening later this Spring, you will be able to visit St Paul’s Cathedral in the evening and also for free.

As part of the Cathedrals at Night series of events, St Paul’s will be open for the evening, with guided tours and trails and handling sessions with their craftspeople.

(c) ianVisits

The evening opening takes place on Saturday 11th May 2024 between 6pm and 8:30pm.

The main floor and the crypt will be open for the free event, although the upper galleries will be closed. Still, it’s a good chance to pop into the Cathedral for a free evening – considering that the usual adult entry price would set you back £20.

Photography is permitted in the Cathedral, except when there’s a service, and one will be held at the end of the evening if you want to attend that.

Tickets to attend the free evening need to be reserved from here.

There is also usually free entry on the day of the Lord Mayor’s Show in November, although it is very busy.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert