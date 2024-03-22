For one evening later this Spring, you will be able to visit St Paul’s Cathedral in the evening and also for free.

As part of the Cathedrals at Night series of events, St Paul’s will be open for the evening, with guided tours and trails and handling sessions with their craftspeople.

The evening opening takes place on Saturday 11th May 2024 between 6pm and 8:30pm.

The main floor and the crypt will be open for the free event, although the upper galleries will be closed. Still, it’s a good chance to pop into the Cathedral for a free evening – considering that the usual adult entry price would set you back £20.

Photography is permitted in the Cathedral, except when there’s a service, and one will be held at the end of the evening if you want to attend that.

Tickets to attend the free evening need to be reserved from here.

There is also usually free entry on the day of the Lord Mayor’s Show in November, although it is very busy.