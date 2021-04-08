Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Does anyone fancy an interesting exhibition inside a normally private building that houses a military museum?

The exhibition itself is of more than 100 banners made for PROCESSIONS, a 14-18 NOW commission that was created in 2018 to mark 100 years of the first UK women getting the vote. Created by artists in collaboration with women’s groups across the UK, these artworks inspired by the banners of the suffrage movement, speak to the present and the future.

Artists include Claudette Johnson, Sarah Maple, Sadie Williams and Vivienne Westwood.

What also marks the exhibition out is the location, the London Scottish House, a Victorian drill hall that’s still used by the London Scottish Regiment and has a fascinating museum running around the upper levels of the main hall.

Tickets to the exhibition are free, and need to be booked in advance from here.

The exhibition, Women Making History runs from 2nd June to 11th July, and the London Scottish House is in Westminster, opposite the Channel 4 TV building on Horseferry Road.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert