Does anyone fancy an interesting exhibition inside a normally private building that houses a military museum?

The exhibition itself is of more than 100 banners made for PROCESSIONS, a 14-18 NOW commission that was created in 2018 to mark 100 years of the first UK women getting the vote. Created by artists in collaboration with women’s groups across the UK, these artworks inspired by the banners of the suffrage movement, speak to the present and the future.

Artists include Claudette Johnson, Sarah Maple, Sadie Williams and Vivienne Westwood.

What also marks the exhibition out is the location, the London Scottish House, a Victorian drill hall that’s still used by the London Scottish Regiment and has a fascinating museum running around the upper levels of the main hall.

Tickets to the exhibition are free, and need to be booked in advance from here.

The exhibition, Women Making History runs from 2nd June to 11th July, and the London Scottish House is in Westminster, opposite the Channel 4 TV building on Horseferry Road.