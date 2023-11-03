You can now wear the Elizabeth line or Bakerloo line around your neck, as moquette ties have gone on sale at the London Transport Museum.

Fitting the stereotype of buying socks or ties at Christmas, the two new gifts are exclusive to the museum, are printed on silk, and come in a suitable gift box, just in time for Christmas.

Now that (most of us) aren’t wearing moquette face masks any more, these give you a chance to show your tube line brand loyalty.

Both are £35 and available from here.