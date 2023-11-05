Beatles fans looking for a famous zebra crossing need to go to Abbey Road in St John’s Wood near Regents Park, but many accidentally end up at Abbey Road DLR station in east London by mistake.

So many do so that there’s even a cleverly written sign telling people how to get to the correct Abbey Road. Originally a simple poster, it’s now a proper permanent enamel sign.

The text reads:

Day tripper looking for the Beatles zebra crossing?

Feel like you’ve been here there and everywhere and on a magical mystery tour? The don’t pass me by.

Unfortunately you are at the wrong Abbey Road. However we can work it out and help you get back to the correct location.

So let’s come together and take the DLR one stop to West Ham and change to a Jubilee line train to St John’s Wood station. Passengers will need a ticket to ride.

The question is, how many Beatles fans accidentally end up at Abbey Road DLR station and then catch a ride to St John’s Wood to get to the correct Abbey Road?

Thanks to a Freedom of Information request, you can now be told how many journeys using an Oyster card went from Abbey Road DLR to St John’s Wood tube station over the past few years.

Year Journeys
2021 682
2022 876
2023 (up to 8th October 2023) 853

Now, that’s just Oyster and not contactless, and there’s no absolute proof that every one of those trips was by a mislocated Beatles fan looking for a zebra crossing.

But there’s a pretty good chance that most of them are.

There’s a more serious aspect to this, as over a thousand people will likely have ended up at the wrong place this year.

So, when people moan about silly signs on public transport because “hardly anyone is affected”, while the number of people affected might be a microscopic percentage of the passengers on public transport, in a city as large as London, that microscopically small percentage is still thousands of people.

2 comments
  1. Arthur Leg says:
    5 November 2023 at 4:50 pm

    They missed one;

    However we can work it out and help You Get BACK to the correct location.

    Reply

