Look to the skies on Sunday lunchtime, as a Lancaster Bomber will be flying over London. It’s visiting to make a flypast over the Bomber Command memorial in Green Park, which was unveiled a decade ago, but will also fly over the RAF Museum in Colindale, North London first.
The flypast over the RAF Museum will be around 11:55am, and should fly over the Bomber Command memorial at the Hyde Park corner end of Green Park at noon.
It’s not been confirmed yet what direction the plane will take after that to head out of London airspace.
So if you want to see, and most importantly, hear the roar of the flypast, then either the RAF Museum or Green Park are the places to be.
The plane is part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
