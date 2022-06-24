A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

More than a million London commuters decided to take advantage of the sunshine and stay home during a strike that ground the capital’s underground travel to a near halt. BNN Bloomnberg

Grant Shapps has revealed he is already in talks to make a London Underground line driverless GB News

Tube strike: Sadiq Khan warns Londoners to expect further walkouts Standard

Introducing driverless trains on the tube is an expensive way to reduce strikes. Is it worth it? Verdict

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

On the London Tube, the start of a new Elizabethan age The Washington Post

A report looking at transport upgrades across the southeast of England suggests that extending the Elizabeth line into Kent would cost around £3.2 billion. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Contractor sought for £30m HS2 job at Old Oak Common station Building

Mechan has designed a bespoke wheel drop for the East Ham Train Depot, operated by c2c, which enables roof components to be removed in the same location when it is not in use. Hoist

Passenger numbers at major railway stations were below a fifth of usual levels as services were hit on the second day of rail strikes. Independent

When HS2 trains first carry passengers, there won’t be a need for people to manually log on to a WiFi service, as they’re boosting the mobile phone coverage along the tracks. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

A London Underground driver sexually assaulted a young woman in the cockpit of a Jubilee line train while he was driving, a court has heard. Metro

The ICAEW chart of the week is on railway journeys in Great Britain over the past four financial years ICAEW

Opinion: It’s time to stop arguing about funding London’s transport ianVisits

A railway historian and TfL employee has launched a petition to reopen the railway line to Highgate, now known as Parkland Walk. Hackney Gazette

Photos documenting the UK’s avid trainspotting community Huck

And finally: London Underground worker lets train-obsessed toddler make announcement Independent

The image above is from June 2020: You can drive a Bakerloo line train with Train Sim World 2