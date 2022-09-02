During the summer months, Westminster Abbey will be opening in the evenings for visitors to soak up the atmosphere of glowing stained glass windows after work.

And photography in the ground floor nave is allowed.

The Abbey’s evening openings run from 4pm to 7pm on three Wednesday evenings in September –7th, 14th, and 21st. As a tip, if you want to get visions of the setting sun coming through the windows, then go earlier in the month, or if you want a darker Abbey, go later, as sunset is at 7pm on the 21st Sept.

Entry to Westminster Abbey costs £25 for adults and £11 per child (first child with an adult is free).

Alternatively, if you fancy repeat visits, then join the Abbey Association, which costs £40 per year for unlimited visits and other goodies, and considering that a single visit is £25, is quite good value. Entry is also free for Westminster residents with a City Save card, and also for Armed Forces personnel or NHS staff.

Tickets to the evening opening need to be booked in advance here.

Note that admission to the Jubilee Galleries is an additional £5 (or free for Abbey Association members).