Running for twelve weeks this summer, We Will Rock You tells a futuristic story based loosely on Queen songs and was written by Ben Elton.

There’s a special offer on tickets for some June performances with many seats being offered for less than half price, some good seats for a third of their usual price.

£39 seats are now £15

£45 seats are now £25

£153 seats are now just £50

The discounted seats are on sale from here if booked by 12th June 2023.

Will Rock You is set in the future, on a place once called Earth. Globalisation is complete; everyone watches the same movies, wears the same clothes, and thinks the same thoughts. It’s a safe, happy Ga Ga world! The Company Computers generate the music, the kids download it and all musical instruments are banned. But resistance is growing and a hero is needed. Is the one who calls himself Galileo that man? And can he help them break free?

The musical’s writer and director Ben Elton will also be in the show, as the Rebel Leader (the role formerly known as Pop).

Look for the dates with prices from £15 for the best offers.