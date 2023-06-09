The second section of the proposed Superloop bus service around London has opened for public consultation. The X34 bus route is planned to run between North Finchley and Walthamstow, with a limited number of stops between to provide a faster bus service around North London.

This is the second consultation that has opened since the Superloop was announced in March.

This section of the Superloop will see a new express route, the X34, introduced to run alongside part of the 221-bus route between North Finchley and New Southgate, and the existing 34-bus route between Arnos Grove and Walthamstow.

TfL’s consultation says that these are the busiest parts of the existing routes and serve areas that are expected to see busier transport services in the future due to developments at Meridian Water, for example.

Under the plans, during Monday to Saturday daytimes there would be a combined frequency at the common stops on the proposed X34 routes with buses arriving roughly every five to six minutes.

Naturally, with anything, where TfL giveth with one hand, they taketh with the other.

The consultation notes that the introduction of the X34 route will see a reduction of the existing 34 bus route. Although the two routes run alongside each other for most of the time and there will see more buses along the joint route, they diverge at Southgate, so people travelling between Barnet and Southgate would see a reduction in service.

Likewise, there will be fewer route 34 buses along the combined route at stops where the X34 buses won’t call at.

During the Mon-Sat daytime, 34 buses will run every ten minutes instead of every 7.5 minutes and would be halved in the evenings and on Sundays to buses every 15 minutes. So people who wait at the X34/34 bus stops will see more buses per hour, but people at the 34-only bus stops will see fewer buses per hour.

Offsetting that would be the presumption that faster X34 buses will be picking up the majority of bus passengers at stops they call at so that the slower 34 buses will have more seats available at the stops they call at.

The X34 Superloop bus consultation documents are here.

If approved, they expect the X34 route to start next spring.

The consultation for the X183 route between Harrow and North Finchley is also open at the moment.

The full Superloop routes as currently proposed