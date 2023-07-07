One hundred portraits can be found in an outdoor exhibition near Piccadilly Circus, each showing a person at the moment they were asked a question.

It’s an artwork by the creative duo Walter x Zoniel, which we’re told “celebrates unity, diversity and the concept of home by enrolling 100 participants from United Kingdom’s diverse demographic to participate in the creation of the artwork.”

The portraits fill the small cubicles within the pavilion, and each looks a little bit blurry and slightly out of focus, for some reason. The answers are themselves then given a colour, and that was used to clad the outdoor pavilion space in an abstract cover, alongside a Union Jack painted onto a side wall.

It’s a bit odd, and the descriptions given may be a bit laboured, but if in the area, not bad for a few minutes detour.

The display is at the St James’s Market Pavilion until the end of July.

It can be found just off Jermyn Street or Haymarket.