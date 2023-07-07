The rather awkwardly located Edgware bus station could move to a much more convenient location if plans for a large property development in the town centre go ahead.

The development in question is the town centre shopping centre, the Broadwalk, which was bought by the property developer, Ballymore in July 2020, and they have plans to rebuild it with a lot of housing above.

The shopping centre is next to Edgware tube station, but sitting between them is the bus station, which is down a side road and just behind the tube station. Apart from its location being hidden away behind the tube station, with just one access linking the bus station to the main road, there can easily be buses every 30 seconds going in and out of the station, not just causing problems for road traffic at the junction, it’s a big problem for pedestrians trying to cross the road between the tube station and the shopping centre.

Last year, Transport for London (TfL) and Ballymore signed a joint venture to merge their two sites so that the property development could be expanded by including the bus station and the bus garage behind into the overall plan.

The joint venture has now shown off its initial plans, and the transport change is radical.

The bus garage at the back of the site will move to a new location, in a basement underneath the houses, while the bus station will move to sit next to the main road in front of the tube station instead of behind it.

The development site is on a slope that drops by a few metres towards the back of the site, so digging out the basement for the bus garage will be a lot easier as much of the site just needs levelling out. The replacement bus garage will sit roughly where Sainsbury’s car park is today.

Another advantage of the changed location is that at the moment both the bus garage and the public bus station use the same narrow entrance, which adds to the road congestion problem. The new bus garage will have a separate entrance on a new side road, so the problem will be solved.

As the new bus garage will be underground, one of the other changes that will come into effect when it opens is that all buses served by the garage will be electric only. The garage is not being designed to cope with diesel fumes, other than for occasional maintenance vehicles. That requirement will see the buses in the area that aren’t already electric by then also be replaced with new buses.

Normally, upgrading or building a new bus garage for electric buses requires a large power supply to be installed, however, as the garage is being built as part of the housing development, it’s able to share the same power upgrade.

The buses will generally recharge overnight when the homes are using less electricity anyway, although there will be a number of fast chargers in the garage for top-ups during the day. At the public consultation, a representative said that the additional power for the daytime top-ups was a minimal factor in the power demands for the whole site.

As the bus garage will be built towards the rear of the site where the ground is lower, that means the podium built above for the shops and housing will be at the same level as the main high street.

Away from the bus garage, there’s the new bus station for passengers.

The new bus station will sit next to the main road beside the tube station in the form of a large turnaround layby set back from the road. That should mean that buses will no longer turn down the narrow side road and return, but will pull into the new bus station in the same direction as travel and then pull out again. That could also reduce the overall journey time per route as well, if only by a minute or two, but over a whole day that can add up to a decent saving.

Not all of the displaced bus stops from the existing bus station will use the new location though, with some more bus stops on the main road, particularly the west-to-east route stops on the opposite side of the road from the tube station.

Overall though, moving the bus station from behind the tube station onto the main road should save passengers walking time and reduce road congestion by getting rid of the road junction.

Once the replacement facilities are ready, the existing bus station and garage will be demolished, and become part of the larger property development, with blocks of flats built on the site. In total around 7,000 homes are being planned for the site. The development also sees the shopping centre rebuilt along with the new housing, along with space reserved for a health centre and library.

Peter Elliott, Head of Property Development at TfL’s property arm, TTLP, said: “We are excited to be sharing these updated plans with the local community and stakeholders, which look to revitalise Edgware and support the local economy. Working together with Ballymore, we are looking to deliver high-quality new homes and improved retail space as part of a reinvigorated town centre, alongside other benefits for the local community.

“Sustainability has been considered a key part of the designs. From a new electrified bus garage to cycling and walking improvements, these designs will help to encourage sustainable travel and make Edgware and London an even more fantastic place for people to live, work and travel in.”

The final masterplan will go to Barnet Council for approval, and if granted, then there’s a secondary application with the finer details to be approved.

The development will be delivered in phases, with the first phase, over five years, prioritising the delivery of the new bus station, retail and the first 1,000 homes. The remainder of the 6,000 homes would be built over the following five years.

Note, that the tube station is not included in the development, and will remain in place.