The RMT rail union has announced that some 20,000 members will walk out on strike on two more weekends as part of it ongoing dispute over working conditions, pay and job security.

The two strikes will take place all day on Saturday 26th August 2023 and Saturday 2nd September 2023. As usual with these strikes, that’s also likely to affect services on the Friday evening and the early Sunday morning.

The first of the two strikes, on the 26th August is also the Bank Holiday weekend, and will likely affect many people planning to get away on the Saturday. Where possible, changing to an earlier departure on the Friday may be necessary.

The union said that it had been left with little choice but to take further action as the union has seen no improved or revised offer from the Rail Delivery Group.

The train operating companies involved in the strike action are:

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia

LNER

East Midlands Railway

c2c

Gatwick Express

Great Northern

Great Western Railway (GWR)

Northern Trains

Southeastern

Southern

South Western Railway

Thameslink

Transpennine Express

Avanti West Coast

West Midlands Trains

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We have had to call further strike action as we have received no improved or revised offer from the Rail Delivery Group.

“The reason for this is the government has not allowed them a fresh mandate on which discussions could be held.

“Our members and our union will continue fighting until we can reach a negotiated and just settlement.

Countering, a Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “We have now made three offers, the latest of which would have given staff pay rises of up to 13% as well as job security guarantees and the RMT executive have blocked this without a convincing explanation.”

“We remain open to talks and we have said repeatedly that we want to give our people a pay rise, but until the union leadership and executive is united in what it wants and engages in good faith with the 30% shortfall in revenue the industry is continuing to grapple with post covid, it is difficult to move forward. Unfortunately, the repercussion of this impasse affects our staff, customers, and the communities across the country that rely on the railway.”