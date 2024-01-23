A grand manor house on the outskirts of London built in its current style 300 years ago will have a handful of public open days this year to see its exceptional interior.

Situated on the site of a 16th-century palace that Catherine of Aragon lived in after the annulment of her marriage to Henry VIII, the current manor house was built around 1617 but extensively remodelled into its current grand manor appearance in the 1720s.

And it’s exceptionally richly decorated inside.

Over the centuries, it passed through several owners, some wealthy and occasionally some less so, until a century ago, it was bought by Lord Leverhulme (of Sunlight Soap fame) and turned into the members’ house for a large golf course.

Usually only open to members, a few times a year, the public are allowed to look inside to have a look in guided tours hosted by the Arts Society Moor Park.

There is a decent amount of history here, but it’s the decoration you’ll come to see.

Some rooms here would shame a French Chateau, such is the richness of the appearance, from grand staircases painted with murals to ceilings with every inch covered to the grand entrance hallway. Cleverly, the club room has reflective tables, so you can look down at your coffee and see the ceiling above.

The tours are very good value for money, at just £12 per person, and last about 90 minutes.

The dates for 2024 are the following Thursdays:

18th April

9th May

27th June

11th July

1st August

29th August

19th September

Tours start at 10am and 11am, with refreshments at 9:30am and 10:30am before the tour.

You can book a tour from here (ignore the 2023, the calendar is for 2024)

Photography was allowed when I visited last year.

Getting to Moor Park Mansion

If driving, you can park by the house.

If coming by public transport, the easiest way I found was to catch the London Underground to Moor Park tube station, and then it’s about a 20-minute walk to the manor house.

When you leave the station, walk up Main Avenue past the shops, and turn left at the top, and just on the right is the road to the golf club. It’ll say lots of signs about being private and not open to walkers, but that’s for ramblers, and you’re fine to walk along it until you come to the manor house.

The housing estate you pass through is also interesting to wander around if you have time, as the whole area is privately owned.