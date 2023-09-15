The train drivers union ASLEF has announced two more days of rail strikes, which are coincidentally timed to disrupt the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

ASLEF says that train drivers will walk out on Saturday 30th September and Wednesday 4th October. The union also announced an overtime ban across the UK rail network on Friday 29th September and from Monday 2nd to Friday 6th October.

While the strike will affect most train services for all travellers in England, it’s particularly timed to disrupt people arriving and leaving Manchester for the Conservative Party’s annual conference. The overtime ban will also affect anyone hoping to evade the strike by travelling a day or two on either side of the strike as there will be a large number of short-notice cancellations.

The 16 companies affected include:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

c2c

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Gatwick Express

Greater Anglia

Great Northern

Great Western Railway

Island Line

LNER

Northern Trains

Southeastern

Southern

South Western Railway

Thameslink

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

Mick Whelan, ASLEF’s general secretary, said: “While we regret having to take this action – we don’t want to lose a day’s pay, or disrupt passengers, as they try to travel by train – the government, and the employers, have forced us into this position. Our members have not, now, had a pay rise for four years – since 2019 – and that’s not right when prices have soared in that time. Train drivers, perfectly reasonably, want to be able to buy now what they could buy four years ago.”

ASLEF has, so far, called 12 one-day strikes during this 16-month dispute.