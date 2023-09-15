Following a West End run earlier this year Michael Frayn’s multi-award-winning backstage comedy Noises Off is back, and tickets are half-price for some performances.

Careening along at breakneck speeds, Noises Off shows a touring theatre company’s on and offstage antics. Watch as they stumble their way through mounting their fictional farce, Nothing On, from the chaotic final rehearsals before their opening night to an utterly calamitous matinee and their final catastrophic performance.

The show had multiple Tony award-nominated runs on Broadway and numerous London revivals including productions at the Piccadilly Theatre in the West End, The National Theatre, and London’s Old Vic. It would also be made into a 1992 film with a star-studded cast including Carol Burnett, Michael Caine, Christopher Reeve, John Ritter, and Nicollette Sheridan.

Noises Off at the Theatre Royal Haymarket will star Felicity Kendal as Dotty Otley.

There is an offer on seats with the £31 seats being offered for just £15, and other discounts available as well.

Tickets can be bought from here.

The offer is valid for Monday-Friday performances between 28th September and 31st October 2023, excluding 5th October 2023. Book by 2nd October 2023.

