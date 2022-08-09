Train drivers at nine rail companies will be going on strike this Saturday (13th Aug), ahead of a long weekend of more even worse disruptions to come. The strike, taking place on Saturday 13th August, has been called by Aslef in a dispute over wages.

All the train companies are advising people not to travel, even if they are able to run services as the few they can run will be very busy. Several train companies will be completely closed this Saturday — and all companies may have to make changes to their late Thursday or early Sunday timetables.

The rail companies that will be affected by the strike this coming Saturday are:

Avanti West Coast

To be confirmed, but advising people to avoid travelling

CrossCountry

There will be no CrossCountry services running.

Greater Anglia

To be confirmed, but most routes will be closed, and they’re advising people to avoid travelling

Great Western Railway (GWR)

Friday 12 August

Trains will run as planned but will be busy, and with some minor changes to late night services.

Saturday 13 August

An extremely limited service will operate

Bristol Temple Meads-London Paddington

Reading to Oxford

Reading to Basingstoke

No other GWR services will run.

Heathrow Express

No Heathrow Express service — the London Underground and Elizabeth lines are running normally as an alternative.

Hull Trains

Just one service to & from London King’s Cross will run.

LNER

There will be just one return Leeds to London train all day.

They will be running one train every 2 hours between Edinburgh and London (in both directions).

They recomend only travelling if you have a seat reservation.

London Northwestern Railway

There will be no services running.

London Overground

No service expected on London Overground or Night Overground.

There will also be standard weekend closures on the Sunday affecting services between Sydenham and Crystal Palace, Hackney Downs and Chingford and between Euston and Watford Junction.

Southeastern

No trains at all.

Stansted Express

There will be some trains, but due to unrelated engineering works, the trip will be partially by bus and they are warning that the average duration will be over 2 hours — avoid.

West Midlands Railway

There will be no services running.

There will also be at least three days of disruptions next week, with srikes running from Thursday to Saturday.