There will be more space for storing bikes outside homes in Hackney, as the council has announced plans to increase the amount of secure on-street cycle parking in the borough.

The council says that it plans to instal 675 additional on-street bike hangars across the area by the end of 2026.

The impetus for the decision is that there’s a waiting list of 5,000 people wanting a secure cycle parking space in the area, although the expansion will not meet demand, with 4,000 cycle spaces being added over the next three years.

Installation of the new hangars will begin in 2023, finishing in 2026.

As part of the implementation of the new programme, a new Council team will manage applications for a cycle hangar space and the rollout of the hundreds of new hangars.

People using the cycle hangers pay an annual fee of £43.50, plus a £26 deposit for the access key, and there’s a restriction of one space per resident.

Cllr Mete Coban MBE, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport said “We already have more cycle hangars than any other borough, but as London’s capital of cycling, we want to do as much as we can to encourage more people to cycle – helping them to travel more healthily, tackle emissions and rebuild a greener Hackney.”

If you live in the Hackney area, you can register to join the waiting list for a cycle space here.