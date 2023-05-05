Central London is expected to be packed for the Coronation, and for those who don’t get a spot along the parade route, a number of large screens are being set up in the Royal Parks around the parade route.

On the day of the Coronation, the main access to get into the Mall and Whitehall will open at 6am, and the area will be effectively sealed off at 9am, and people attending are likely to be stuck in their spot until around 2pm.

There’s a small army of portaloos now popping up like mushrooms after the rain, although most of them will be at the large televisions screening sites that have been created in the parks, there are some in clusters along the parade route.

There will also be three large screening sites in London:

Hyde Park, which has 4 screens (opens at 5am)

Green Park (opens at 6am)

St James’s Park (opens at 6am)

You are allowed to bring food and drink to the screening sites, and they recommend bringing a blanket, stool or a folding chair.

There are also local screening sites dotted around London, usually managed by local councils, and of course, lots of pubs will be showing the event.

Getting to the coronation screens

For the Hyde Park screening site, it is best to use Victoria, Paddington or Hyde Park Corner tube stations.

For The Green Park screening site, it is best to use Green Park or Piccadilly Circus tube station.

For the St. James’s Park screening site, it is best to use Piccadilly or Charing Cross tube station.

The organisers are advising that if it’s too busy at Green Park or St. James’s Park when you arrive, you might not be able to go in. If this happens, a steward will direct you to the screening site in Hyde Park.

Watching the coronation parade

To see the parade along the Mall and Whitehall, you can expect to need to arrive at 6am, when the gates will open.

You will have to stand, no chairs or stools will be permitted, and while you can bring food and drink, they won’t let you bring in glass bottles as they can break, so plastic bottles only.

For the Mall, use Waterloo or Green Park tube station.

For Whitehall, use Westminster or Embankment tube station.

The Night Tube is running, so you will be able to get to central London early, but the coronation organisers are asking people not to arrive much before 6am, as you won’t be able to get onto the Mall or Whitehall until they open the gates.

Timetable for watching the Coronation

5am: Hyde Park screening site opens.

6am: Area around the procession viewing route opens. The Green Park and St James’s Park screening sites open.

9am: Procession route closes. This means the roads where the procession takes place will have barriers up, so you won’t be able to walk across the route after this time.

10.20am: King Charles and Queen Camilla leave Buckingham Palace. The first procession begins from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

11am: Coronation service starts at Westminster Abbey. A Public Address audio system will broadcast the sound of the service.

1pm: King Charles and Queen Camilla leave Westminster Abbey. The second procession begins from Westminster Abbey, lasting about 30 minutes.

1:30pm: King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at Buckingham Palace.

1:40pm: Stewards open the crossing points so you can move onto the Mall.

2:30pm: King Charles and Queen Camilla appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Armed Forces fly past.

2:45pm: Event ends.

The screening sites will stay open until the early evening.