You have just a couple of weeks to be able to take a trip on the Tilbury to Gravesend ferry before it closes due to funding problems.

The ferry is the last public crossing point across the Thames before it reaches the sea and there’s been a river crossing here for at least 450 years. Originally owned by the Lord of the Manor of Parrock, in 1694 the ferry ownership was split between Gravesend Town Council and Tilbury Fort. In 1862, the London, Tilbury, and Southend Railway (LTS) bought the ferry and operated it until 1984. Since then, it’s been managed by the two councils on either side of the Thames using contracted suppliers.

However, the current ferry operator says it has been unable to secure long-term funding from Kent County Council to keep operating the service. They were offered short-term extensions, but they say that wasn’t tenable for their business or staff.

As a result, the last ferry will leave on Saturday 30th March 2024.

(Technically, the contract expires on 31st March, but the ferry doesn’t run on Sundays)

It’s not the complete end of the service — more of a protracted temporary closure as the council is looking around for another ferry company to operate the service, but it won’t be in place anytime soon. A replacement is needed as the ferry carries around 100,000 people a year, and the closure of the 5-minute ferry link between the two sides of the Thames would leave people with a roughly 2-hour trip via the Dartford crossing.

So, if you fancy a trip on the ferry as it is, you have until the end of the month to do so.

I am writing though, because for transport nerds, there’s a bonus to consider — and that’s because you can add in a trip on a parliamentary rail replacement bus service that’s been running for over 30 years.

The northern ferry pier is next to the remains of Tilbury Riverside railway station, which closed in 1992, but there’s still to this day a rail replacement bus service between the ferry and the nearby Tilbury Town railway station. So, if you buy a paper ticket to Tilbury – make certain it says “Tilbury Town or Riverside”, and you can catch the half-hourly 99 bus from outside Tilbury Town station (London bound platform side) to the ferry for free — a parliamentary rail replacement bus service.

After catching the ferry to Gravesend, you can either return to Tilbury Town the same way or take a separate route home via Gravesend.

The ferry is also close to Tilbury Fort, which is very much worth a visit if you’ve never been.

The ferry operates Monday to Saturday – not on Sundays.