Tickets to ride up the inside of a Battersea Power Station chimney, and pop out of the top for a view across London are now on sale.

The visit to the chimney lift will include an exhibition space housed in the Power Station’s Art Deco Turbine Hall A followed by the glass elevator ascent to the top of the building’s north-west chimney – reaching a viewpoint 109 metres above the ground.

Ticket prices are:

Adults: £15.90 to £20.90

Children: £11.50 to 15.40

Families (2+2 or 1+3): £50.36 to 67.12

Tickets are on sale from here.

Including the ground floor exhibition, they expect the whole visit to last around 45 minutes. You leave via the gift shop. Of course you do.

A tip is to try and book a visit for sunset, the so called golden hour when building lights are coming on, but there’s still enough daylight to see the buildings as the sun sets over the horizon.

They note that there’s no cloakroom, so you can only bring a handbag or small rucksack with you.

You can also reschedule your date and time up to one week before your original booking. Your new booking must be of equal or lower cost value to the original purchase, and you may only reschedule your visit twice.

Battersea Power Station’s first two chimneys were built in the 1930s, with the fourth and final chimney completed in the 1950s. After many years of service, Battersea Power Station’s four chimneys underwent a restoration between 2015 and 2017, when they were reconstructed using the same methods utilised in the original build more than 60 years ago

The chimney lift was originally announced in 2018, and had been due to open in 2021, but was delayed because of that damned thing.