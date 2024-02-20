Peeking just above the trees by the M25 on the edge of southwest London is a tall octagonal building built as part of the defence of Britain, and it will be open to the public for a weekend in June.

Chatley Heath semaphore tower (c) ianVisits

This is the Chatley Heath semaphore tower and is a rare survivor of a series of towers built to send signals to/from London and the coast at a time when an invasion by Napoleon was a very real fear.

It was short-lived though, as the modern telegraph was about to be invented, and the semaphore towers were closed down in 1847. It was lived in until the 1960s, and spent the next 50 years in various states of decay until it was restored by the Landmark Trust and opened as a holiday home in 2021.

And, once or twice a year, they open it to the public to visit and see the fantastic views from the top of the tower.

The tower will be open to the public Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd June 2024 and tickets are free, but need to be booked in advance from here.

Getting to the Semaphore Tower

The tower is in a wood, and there is parking a modest walk from it.

If coming by public transport, the easiest route is to catch the train to Effingham Junction, and then it’s about a 30-40 minute walk along roads without pavements. Leave the station and head to Martyr’s Green, and at the Black Swan pub (filming location for An American Werewolf in London), turn onto Ockham Lane and turn left at the first junction. At the end, past a couple of posh houses, is the wood and footpaths to the tower.

There is also the hourly 715 bus from Cobham and Kingston upon Thames, but that will involve a lengthy walk along the busy A3 road to get to the wood.

On my visit last year, I also detoured in the woods to the Samuelson Mausoleum, which is worth a visit, and when I left, I took the longer way home via Cobham, just because I wanted to.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert