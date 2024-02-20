Canary Wharf’s local library — aka, the Idea Store — has a small but interesting photography exhibition about the history of Docklands, mostly from the time before colour was invented.

The exhibition is modest, probably about 40 photos dotted around the library but does give a fascinating insight into life where homes were often side by side with industry. And poverty was rife.

But there’s also community, from the catholic parade to the weddings, but also protests, including against the arrival of outsiders when the area was being redeveloped. There are a few colour photos – from the 1980s when the derelict docks became the Canary Wharf estate, and now employing vastly more people than it ever did as a cargo port.

It’s not an exhibition I’d travel far to visit, as candidly, most of the photos can be found online anyway, but it’s nice to see it out in public for people to stumble upon and marvel at how the past lived.

The exhibition is in the Idea Store in Churchill Place, which you can find at the rear of the Waitrose store.

It’s free to visit and is open until 29th February 2024 – so you get an extra day to visit it.