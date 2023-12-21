Restored in 2018 after being closed for eight decades, there will be a couple of weeks worth of tours of the Alexandra Palace theatre.

(c) Alexandra Palace

Initially opened in 1875, this historical venue witnessed a myriad of performances, from grand operas to riveting plays and musical spectacles, but closed in 1935. Following a five-year multi-million-pound restoration project, the theatre emerged from its decades-long slumber, reopening its doors to audiences in 2018.

Preserved in a beautiful state of arrested decay and frozen in time, the restoration created a space with the charm and character of the Victorian theatre while being fit to host cutting-edge contemporary productions.

The Ally Pally will run a series of one-hour tours of the preserved theatre next month, from 20th to 31st January, and tickets are on sale from here.

Tickets cost £15 per person for the standard tour, or you can add afternoon tea as well, and tickets for tea and tour are £35.50 from here.

The venue is a short walk from Alexandra Palace rail station – trains from Moorgate and King’s Cross, or a short bus ride from Wood Green tube station on the Piccadilly line.

