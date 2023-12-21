The RMT union has announced a batch of strikes on the London Underground in the new year, with a week of cascading disruptions across the tube network.

Rather than a one day strike by all staff, the RMT union is having different sections of the staff walk out on different days, which is likely to lead to a week of problems for commuters.

Disruption will start on the evening of Friday 6th January 2024, and last most of the week. Some of the strike days may not affect commuters too severely, if for example there aren’t any problems requiring maintenance staff on their strike days, or non-striking staff can cover the shifts.

However, the worst affected days are likely to be Monday 8th and Wednesday 10th January when most RMT members working for the London Underground will walk out.

Friday 5th Jan from 6pm – one day strike by the Engineering Vehicles Operations and Maintenance teams, plus no overtime until the end of the following week.

Sunday 7th & Monday 8th Jan – two day strike by Track Access Control, Power Control and London Underground Control Centre staff.

Tuesday 9th Jan – all day strike by Service Controller and Service Operator staff.

Thursday 11th Jan – second all day strike by Service Controller and Service Operator staff.

And… everyone else will be on strike all day on Monday 8th and Wednesday 10th Jan.

The strike ballot was close though, as while 9,723 members were entitled to vote, with a 54% turnout, it only just passed the 50% turnout that is required for a ballot to be legal if the union management decides to instruct their members to take strike action.

Of those who voted, 4,827 were in favour of strike action, while 505 were opposed. While that counts as 90% in favour of strike action, had those opposed to strike action chosen to abstain, then the ballot would not have passed the 50% threshold for the strike action to be permitted.

So it was a close call.