The holographic dancing queens have had a tangible impact, adding over £320 million of money, money, money to London’s economy in its first year.

An impact report commissioned by the ABBA Voyage producers says that over a million people saw the show in its first year, of which 181,000 concert attendees came from overseas to visit London. As a result, they calculate that ABBA Voyage contributed £322.6 million in turnover between May 2022-May 2023, and £177.7 million in GVA (Gross Value Added) for London’s economy.

The multiplier effect of ABBA Voyage on the London economy also means that every £1 of ABBA Voyage’s revenue generated an additional £2.12 of spending locally. The majority of the economic impact in the local area was created by concert attendees spending on local accommodation, food & beverage, transport, shopping and entertainment, with an average spend per attendee of £103 locally, in addition to the cost of the ticket price to ABBA Voyage.

ABBA Voyage also provided employment opportunities for 5,075 workers in London; including those directly connected to the concert and those in other sectors supported by ABBA Voyage’s existence via attendee spend (i.e. waiting staff, sales staff, chefs, hotel clerks).

ABBA Voyage is now booking until 25th November 2024, with tickets on sale from here.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “The fantastic success of ABBA Voyage shows once again how London is the music capital of the world and is roaring back from the impact of the pandemic. I am so proud that City Hall was able to help ABBA bring this pioneering show to east London, providing huge benefits to both the local area and London’s wider economy. It is a powerful example of how culture has a positive impact on our city, supporting jobs and a range of other industries. The show’s success is testament to the group’s enduring appeal and I hope it will continue to delight audiences and help enrich the local economy for years to come, as we build a better London for everyone.”

The information was commissioned by the concert producers, compiled, and assessed by research and strategy consultancy Sound Diplomacy and social value consultancy RealWorth.