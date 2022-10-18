The local councils that surround the Olympic Park are taking back planning control over their areas from the end of 2024, having lost it in 2012.

The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) has managed the Olympic park and had planning control over the wider area ever since it was set up in 2012 as part of the London 2012 bid to manage the physical and regeneration of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (QEOP) and the surrounding area.

Since then, the LLDC has managed the post-Olympics development of the Olympic site, and also managed the planning approvals for Hackney Wick, Fish Island, Bromley-by-Bow, Sugar House Lane, the Carpenters Estate and Westfield Stratford City.

As the area is reaching the point where developments within the main park are pretty much all signed off or being built, it’s been agreed that the local councils that surround the park should reclaim planning controls over their patches.

Most of the area controlled by the LLDC will revert back to the local councils from 1st December 2024 — so depending on your perspective as a developer or homeowner, you either want to get a planning application in sharpish or hold off until 2025.

The LLDC will retain control over a smaller patch, mostly within the Olympic Park, and will still function as an organisation running the QEOP. Although the reduced area will still sit within Newham, Hackney and Tower Hamlets, no part of Waltham Forest will be within the LLDC controlled area, so the borough will also cease to have a representative at the LLDC.

With its reduced role, the LLDC will also change to a new organisation from April 2025, with a focus on becoming financially sustainable without ongoing GLA funding – although the London Stadium will be exempt from that requirement, due to the controversial 99-year lease signed with West Ham football club.

A consultation will open on the plans, so the boundaries in the map below may change a bit, but not by much.

But slowly, bit by bit, the regeneration of this part of East London is reaching its completion.