Inside Hampton Court Palace is the Royal School of Needlework, and this summer they are showing off examples of their work for five coronations that took place over the past 120 years.

The Royal School of Needlework has worked on all the Coronations of the British Royal Family since it was founded, from the Coronation of Edward VII in 1902 to the 2023 Coronation of King Charles III. The new display examines the role of the Royal School of Needlework at these different Coronations and gives visitors a chance to revisit these iconic moments in British history.

Given that the coronation items themselves are now the property of their Royal owners and the Royal Collection Trust, this exhibition focuses on the School’s role in the events from behind the scenes. The display includes designs (some not used), interesting leftovers and souvenirs from fabrics to needle cleaners.

The exhibition is only open with a guided tour, but those will be taking place throughout the year.

