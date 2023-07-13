Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Inside Hampton Court Palace is the Royal School of Needlework, and this summer they are showing off examples of their work for five coronations that took place over the past 120 years.

(c) The Royal School of Needlework

The Royal School of Needlework has worked on all the Coronations of the British Royal Family since it was founded, from the Coronation of Edward VII in 1902 to the 2023 Coronation of King Charles III. The new display examines the role of the Royal School of Needlework at these different Coronations and gives visitors a chance to revisit these iconic moments in British history.

Given that the coronation items themselves are now the property of their Royal owners and the Royal Collection Trust, this exhibition focuses on the School’s role in the events from behind the scenes. The display includes designs (some not used), interesting leftovers and souvenirs from fabrics to needle cleaners.

The exhibition is only open with a guided tour, but those will be taking place throughout the year.

The Talk and Private View costs £25 per person and takes place at 11am on the following dates, lasting about 90 minutes.

Tickets can be booked here.

  • Wednesday 26th July
  • Thursday 27th July
  • Wednesday 23rd August
  • Thursday 24th August
  • Wednesday 27th September
  • Thursday 28th September
  • Wednesday 18th October
  • Thursday 19th October
  • Wednesday 15th November
  • Thursday 16th November

The Curator Talk & Private View costs £35 per person and takes place at 10:30am on the following dates, lasting about 90 minutes.

Tickets can be booked here.

  • Saturday 29th July
  • Saturday 26th August
  • Saturday 30th September
  • Saturday 14th October
  • Saturday 11th November (11:15am)

These events do not include entrance to Hampton Court Palace and you meet them at HCP Security to be taken to the building in the estate.

