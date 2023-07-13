Later this year, there will be a display of James Bond memorabilia collected by Sir Roger Moore, ahead of the collection being sold by Bonhams auction house.

This 180-lot sale of his personal collection is being offered directly by Sir Roger Moore’s family, and will include important Bond memorabilia, collectables and personal ephemera. Highlights include the James Bond mohair double-breasted dinner suit worn for the Eiffel Tower scene in A View to a Kill, the white ski suit from A View to a Kill, and an Omega special edition 50 Years of 007 Seamaster.

If you’re fantastically rich, you can bid for them.

If you’re more averagely not at all rich, you can see them.

Many of the items in the auction will be displayed at Bonhams just before the sale, and it’s an often overlooked fact that auction viewings are open to the public. So look at this as a rare chance to see a lot of Bond memorabilia in a free exhibition.

The viewings take place at Bonhams on Bond Street on the following dates:

Sunday 1st October 2023 – 11am to 3pm

Monday 2nd October 2023 – 9am to 5pm

Tuesday 3rd October 2023 – 9am to 5pm

The auction itself takes place on Wednesday.

The sale is taking place during the 50th anniversary year of Roger Moore’s first appearance as 007.