For the first time in nearly two years, the steam engines at the London Museum of Water & Steam will be turned on again. The Museum’s 96-year-old Lancashire Boiler failed early last year, and the steam engines have been switched off ever since while repairs were carried out.

The repaired boiler is now ready to start powering the steam engines again, and just in time for the museum’s 50th anniversary.

To celebrate, the Museum will be hosting its first Steam Up in almost two years — over the New Year’s weekend — with a programme of activities and workshops to join.

The Association of 16mm Narrow Gauge Modellers will be demonstrating their model steam trains on a purpose-built track, a water Sommelier will be there to share the delicate art of water tasting, and their own steam locomotive Thomas Wicksteed will be running rides around the museum site all weekend.

The resumption of steaming will taken place on Sat 30th December 2023 until Monday 1st January 2024.

Tickets can be bought on the day, but likely best bought in advance from here.

Adults: £15 | Children (5-16): £4 | Children (<5): Free

The museum is a few minutes walk from Kew Bridge station, served by South Western Railway out of Waterloo, or about 20 minutes walk from Gunnersbury station for the London Underground’s District line.