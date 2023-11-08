Tis fast approaching the season to sit in front of your computer on a video call wearing nothing except a Christmas Jumper. You might not be commuting to work as much these days, but there’s still no excuse not to terrify your work colleagues with your taste in garish clothing over the next couple of months.

The Christmas Jumper is increasingly a staple product of the museum shop, so a look around finds the following “delights” for you from London venues.

Science Museum

Very topical for the science museum with the elemental symbols in the centre, test tubes and molecule shaped snow flakes.

Available in five sizes for £40

Details here

Doctor Who Museum

A bright red jumper with a gift-wrapped TARDIS on the front and a label saying Merry Xmas to you from The Doctor.

Available in two sizes for £39.99

Details here

Natural History Museum

Layered in between snowflakes and nautilus shells, the festive red, green and white horizontal-striped pattern features skeletons of those prehistoric favourites: stegosaurs, tyrannosaurs and titanosaurs.

Available in four sizes for £40

Details here

London Transport Museum

This cosy jumper features a Routemaster bus wearing a Santa hat and a traditional Fair Isle design with snowflakes and tube trains.

Available in six sizes for £48

Details here

Imperial War Museum

A gun metal grey jumper with horizontal bands of festive decoration and numerous santas flying in a fleet of spitfire planes.

Available in five sizes for £45

Details here

Houses of Parliament

This year’s design features Nutcrackers in Parliament-inspired uniforms and Portcullis hats, with a green Nutcracker representing the House of Commons, red for the House of Lords, and black for the ceremonial uniform of Parliamentary clerks.

Available in seven sizes for £49

Details here

Tower Bridge

Not explicitly a Christmas themed jumper, but candidly, garish enough to qualify for a Christmas jumper competition.

Available in seven sizes for £46

Details here

RAF Museum

Tally Ho Ho Ho with a spitfire flying through the snow.

Available in five sizes for £25

Details here

If I’ve missed any London museums off, let me know in the comments below.