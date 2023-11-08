A number of bus routes in west London will be hit by several strikes between now and Christmas in a dispute with the Unite union.

Some bus drivers on eight bus routes plan to strike on:

Friday 10th November

Monday 13th November

Friday 1st December

Monday 4th December

Friday 22nd December

Saturday 23rd December

If the action goes ahead, little or no service is expected on the affected routes between approximately 5am on strike days and 6am the day after each strike. Other local bus, Tube and rail services in this part of London may also be busier than usual.

The bus routes affected by the strike include:

Route Number Route description 13 (24hr) North Finchley to/from Victoria Station 23 (24hr) Great Western Road to/from Aldwych 28 Wandsworth to/from Harlesden 218 Hammersmith to/from North Acton 295 (24hr) Ladbrooke Grove to/from Clapham Junction 414 Putney Bridge to/from Marble Arch 452 Ladbrook Grove to/from Vauxhall N28 Wandsworth to/from Camden

A normal service is expected on all of London’s other bus routes.

Louise Cheeseman, TfL’s Director of Buses, said: “If this action goes ahead there will still be travel options for people in west London and other parts of the capital. Other routes may be busier than normal and we’re encouraging everyone who might be affected to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys and check before they travel using our website or the TfL Go app.

“We encourage both parties to find a solution to this dispute to avoid disruption to Londoners. We’re sorry for any disruption to people’s journeys.”

More details are on this TfL webpage.