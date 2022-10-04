Published by By Ian Mansfield Transport News No Comments ↓

Next weekend, the world-famous Flying Scotsman steam train* will be visiting London King’s Cross station, and there are platform access tickets being offered so you can get up close to the engine.

A platform ticket will allow you a short amount of time on the platform to be one of the first to get up close to Flying Scotsman fresh from its overhaul. Positioned on platform 8 (in the main shed), you will have the chance to take a photo with the famous nameplate before collecting your memorabilia platform ticket.

The Flying Scotsman will be at King’s Cross station on Sat/Sun 15th and 16th October from 8am to 8pm.

Platform tickets are strictly limited and must be booked in advance from here and cost £7 per person for a 10 minute session with the train.

Frankly, it’s a pretty rare opportunity to get this close to the locomotive while it’s in a station.

There will also be other events taking place in the main concourse which don’t need a ticket, with a driving experience game to try out and a load of Flying Scotsman memorabilia to buy.

NOTE – Network Rail does not allow bulky equipment such as tripods, boom microphones or drones on the platform. Only handheld cameras/phones will be permitted at the event. The rest of the station will also be open as normal to passengers.

*yes, I know it’s a locomotive, but most people call it a steam train, and railway terminology can be offputting to the general public who might spot this article and then they might not attend. Which would be a shame.

