What could be more appropriate for Halloween than spending time inside a house of the dead — inside a Mausoleum? And not just any Mausoleum, but one that is famous for its unusual decoration and the fact that you can go inside.

This is the Kilmorey Mausoleum, and on All Hallows Eve, you will be able to go inside the Victorian neo-Egyptian temple and hear about the illustrious history of its creator and occupant, Francis Jack Needham, 2nd Earl of Kilmorey and Priscilla Hoste.

The mausoleum will also be illuminated from the outside, making for excellent photographs.

Tours take place every 30 minutes on Tuesday 31st October starting at 6:30pm and finishing at 9:30pm. All tours must be booked in advance from here.

Tickets are £6 per person and free for under 7 year olds.

The entrance gate is on St. Margarets Road, TW1 1PR, in a brick wall opposite the Ailsa Tavern Pub.

The Kilmorey Mausoleum is about a 10 minute walk from St Margarets station served by South Western Railway, or about 20 minutes walk from Richmond station (Overground/District lines) via the Richmond Lock footbridge across the Thames.